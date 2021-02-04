Report: Juve legend repeats same mistake and risks a ban

Gianluigi Buffon is one of the most beloved and respected characters in the world of football. The charismatic veteran is appreciated by his fans and colleagues alike.

Nonetheless, the 43-year-old once again finds himself in hot water due to another reportedly blasphemous remark.

This type of of comments is considered completely unacceptable in Italy, and punishable under law.

Gigi’s first blasphemous offense allegedly happened during Juve’s 4-0 win at Parma on December 19, with a comment which was directed towards his teammate Manolo Portanova.

Although the goalkeeper denied the accusation, claiming that his words were misunderstood, the incident is still under investigation.

And to make matters even worse, the former Paris saint Germain man has reportedly committed the same offense once again on Tuesday, during the Bianconeri’s Coppa Italia clash against Inter.

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, Buffon appeared to have cursed in a blasphemous way right after the opener scored by Lautaro Martinez.

The argentine had given the early lead for the Nerazzurri, but Cristiano Ronaldo equalized from the spot and then took advantage of a defensive fumble to give his side an advantage with a 2-1 win in the first leg of the semi final.

As for the the shot stopper, his blasphemous expression wasn’t heard by the match official Gianpaolo Calvarese, but was reportedly caught by the television microphones.

While these incidents probably took place in the past as well, they have become much easier to be caught at the moment with the teams having to play inside empty stadiums.

It remains to be seen what would be the final outcome of this latest controversial episode, and whether the Italian legend will be hit with playing ban.