Report: Juve to compete against EPL clubs for Madrid defender

Raphael Varane has stolen the headlines last week with an unlikely brace against Huesca that might have temporarily saved Zinedine Zidane’s job at Real Madrid.

The former Juventus legend is having a particularly difficult campaign, as he his side is finding it hard to catch their city rivals Atletico Madrid who are flying high at the top of La Liga standings.

Moreover, Los Merengues have been knocked out from the Copa de Rey competition at the hands of the lowly Alcoyano in the round of 32, whilst also being eliminated from the Spanish Super Cup Tournament by Athletic Bilbao.

Therefore, a lot of things could change inside the white castle during next summer, and Zidane might not be the only Frenchman who’s heading towards the exit door.

According to Spanish newspaper Marca (via ilBianconero), Varane could be yet another Real Madrid defender targeted by the Juventus management.

Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos and Brazilian left back Marcelo have both been previously linked with the Old Lady in the past few weeks, but their younger teammate could be yet another option for Andrea Pirlo at the back – at least according to the source.

The report adds that the Bianconeri won’t be alone in the race to sign the 27-year-old, as two Premier League giants are also interested in his services.

The clubs in question are Manchester United and Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea.

Nonetheless, it must be noted that it would be very difficult to predict the future of Real’s top stars before at least figuring out the name of the manager who will be in charge of the club next season.