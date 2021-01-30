Report: Juve trying to exchange Mandragora with Torino’s rising star

After buying back Rolando Mandragora from Udinese in the summer, Juventus are once again set to sell the player.

Torino have recently sold Soualiho Meïté to Milan, and thus are hoping to bring in the Italian midfielder as a replacement.

The 23-year-old had been an integral part of the Zebrette squad in the past two seasons, however, an unfortunate Cruciate ligament rupture saw him missing a large part of the year 2020.

Although Mandragora has recently made his return to the pitch, and has so far participated in 9 league fixtures, his manager Luca Gotti seems to favor other midfield options at the moment.

Therefore, the young player could cut his loan stint at Udine short, and return to his parent club Juventus, who in their turn will immediately sell him to their city rivals.

However, the Old Lady have seemingly been keeping tabs on one particular Granata player, and could take advantage of the Mandragora operation to lure him to the other side of Turin.

According to TuttoJuve, the Serie A champions are willing to sell the Italian midfielder to Torino, if their rivals would in return give them preferential rights for a future Wilfried Singo swoop.

The young Ivorian has been one of the true revelations of the Italian championship, asserting himself as a starter in the lineups of his former coach Marco Giampaolo, as well as his current boss Davide Nicola.

Singo has so far appeared in 16 Serie A matches for Torino this term, scoring a single goal and providing three assists in the process.

It remains to be seen whether Granata president Urbano Cairo will agree to the Bianconeri terms.