Report: Juve willing to exchange their winger with a former Milan Striker

Juve’s hunt for a new striker during the January transfer market has seen the club being linked with almost every unsettled forward on the European scene, from the veterans who are at their last legs, all the way to young and unestablished names.

Nonetheless, the hunt is still taking some unexpected turns, with former Milan and Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek being the latest striker to have his name linked with a move to the Old Lady.

According to the Corriere di Torino via TuttoMercatoWeb ,the Bianconeri are willing to exchange their winger Federico Bernardeschi with the current Hertha Berlin forward.

The former Fiorentina star has been repeatedly linked with swap deals, as the Juventus hierarchy is apparently eager to throw his name in every possible player exchange.

However, the report adds that it would all depend on Bernardeschi’s approval, as the Italian international might not be too keen on leaving his home nation to play in the Bundesliga.

For his part, Piatek is a very familiar name for Calcio fans, as he enjoyed a brilliant 2018-2019 season, scoring 22 goals in 37 Serie A appearances for both Genoa and Milan.

Unfortunately for the Polish bomber, he is yet to find his best form ever since, and has only found the back of the net four times in 16 Bundesliga appearances this season.

On the other hand, Bernardeschi’s role in Turin has been decreasing with every passing season, and with the arrivals of the younger Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski, the Italian has further fallen in Andrea Pirlo’s pecking order.

Although this transfer is probably unlikely at this point, but with the winter Transfer market nearing it’s deadline day, stranger things can happen.