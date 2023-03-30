Report – Juventus 20-year-old loanee wanted by Premier League side

Premier League club Southampton has an interest in Juventus loanee Koni de Winter as he impresses on loan at Empoli.

The Belgian has been one of the fine youngsters on the books of Juventus, but there is no room for him in the senior team, which has made the club send him out on loan.

He is doing well at Empoli but has only played eight league games for them this season.

The defender is expected to return to Juventus at the end of the term, but there is no space for him to play in Turin.

Juve will find a new home for him and Tuttomercatoweb reveals Southampton wants to add him to their squad.

The Premier League club has a reputation for signing young players and turning them into top stars.

De Winter could find their interest exciting, which might make him ask to leave.

Juve FC Says

As long as they offer a good fee, we have no reason to stop Southampton from signing De Winter.

The defender deserves to play often and if he can get that in England, we will allow him to move there.

However, we should be reasonable with our asking price for his signature.