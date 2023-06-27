Report – Juventus abandons their interest in Scalvini

Reports indicate that Juventus has decided to abandon their pursuit of Giorgio Scalvini, the talented young player from Atalanta, in order to concentrate on alternative targets. Scalvini has proven himself to be one of the most promising talents in Italian football and has established a regular role within Atalanta’s squad.

Considering Atalanta’s reputation as a club that is open to selling its players, they would entertain offers for the defender during this transfer window. This would potentially provide a boost to Juventus’ plans. However, a recent report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that the Bianconeri are no longer interested in securing Scalvini’s services, at least for the time being.

Juventus has identified several other players as their primary targets, and Scalvini does not currently fall within their top priorities. Consequently, they are content with the possibility of losing him to other interested clubs. The club’s focus is currently directed towards other pressing transfer matters, and they are prepared to concentrate on those before considering the acquisition of other players.

Juve FC Says

Scalvini is a fine talent, but he would not make a significant impact on our team immediately.

He would be smart to remain with Atalanta and continue his development because they will always give him playing chances.

If he develops into a more experienced player in the future, we will add him to our group, even though he might cost us more money by that time.