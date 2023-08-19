Amidst the lack of European commitments, Juve’s young contingent could struggle for playing time this season.

Therefore, the management has been trimming the squad, offloading some players while sending others on loan.

Following his return from an 18-month layoff, Juventus must figure out what to do with Kaio Jorge.

The 21-year-old completed a transfer from Santos to Turin back in 2021. Sadly for the Brazilian, a devastating injury sustained in February 2022 halted his career progress.

Nevertheless, the young striker returned with a bang in the internal friendly between the first team and Juventus Next Gen last week.

The youngster bagged a spectacular hattrick, proving that he’s hellbent on making up for the lost time.

Apparently, a Serie A newcomer has been taking note, identifying the striker as the right profile to bolster its ranks.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Frosinone are offering to take Kaio Jorge on loan for next season.

The source also claims that the Bianconeri have already given the green light for the operation, believing that the player needs substantial playing time to get his career back on track.

However, the player’s consent remains missing. So we shall see whether he’ll agree to the move or hold out for another opportunity.

Frosinone earned promotion to the Italian top flight after winning the Serie B title last season.