After failing an anti-doping test, we might have seen the last of Paul Pogba in a Juventus jersey.

The Frenchman is still anxiously awaiting the results of the counter-analysis that will determine his fate. But if it confirms the initial result, he will likely earn a lengthy suspension.

In this case, the Bianconeri could rescind the player’s contract, save some important figures on the wage bill, and perhaps seek a replacement as early as January.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Filippo Cornacchia, Juventus are monitoring several profiles, including three French midfielders.

The source names 22-year-old Manuel Kuadio Koné from Borussia Monchengladbach, plus 19-year-old Strasbourg starlet Habib Diarra. These two players have been linked to the club for several months.

But the new addition to the list comes in the shape of Youssouf Fofana, a 24-year-old midfielder who plies his trade at Monaco.

The Frenchman is also an international player with 11 caps to his name with Les Bleus. He was a part of Didier Deschamps’ World Cup squad, making six appearances in Qatar 2022.

Fofana started his career at Strasbourg before making the switch to Monaco in 2020. This season, he has thus far made five appearances in Ligue 1 and contributed with a single assist. The midfielder’s contract will expire in 2025.

The source claims that the Bianconeri are now monitoring the player along with the other aforementioned profiles.