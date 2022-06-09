In the crazy world of the transfer market, we can always expect to learn about our club’s reported interest in new players with every passing day.

As we all know by now, Juventus are tirelessly working on revamping the wing department in order to suit Max Allegri’s proposed 4-3-3 lineup; a formation that will be built around Dusan Vlahovic.

But while Angel Di Maria remains the primary candidate for the right wing role, and Domenico Berardi his main alternative, the Bianconeri are still looking for other options.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus are also keeping tabs on Marco Asensio whose contract with Real Madrid expires in 2023.

The Mallorca youth product has been a part of Los Merengues’ squad since 2016, but his future is up in the air.

“I think I have three options at the moment, either renewing with Real Madrid, leaving immediately, or staying for another season and respecting the contract and then go elsewhere,” said Asensio in a recent press with the Spanish national team.

Last season, the 26-year-old made 30 LaLiga appearances for the European champions, finding the back of the net on 10 occasions.

Luckily for Carlo Ancelotti, he’s blessed with a formidable squad that allows him to rotate in his starting formation.

So even though Asensio wasn’t always a regular starter, he remains an important option for the Italian manager who’s unlikely to dispatch him so easily.

Juventus might be monitoring the situation (and rightfully so), but for now, the Spaniard remains an unlikely candidate.