The January transfer window presents an opportunity for Juve to strengthen their squad and address their vulnerabilities. While reinforcing their defence is reportedly a top priority, bolstering the attack has also emerged as a pressing need. Injuries to forwards Arkadiusz Milik and Dušan Vlahović earlier in the season highlighted the squad’s lack of depth up front. To avoid being caught short again, the club is exploring attacking options.

According to a report from Il Bianconero, Juventus is considering a move for Lyon’s Georges Mikautadze. The Georgian striker, who shone at Euro 2024 with an impressive run of form, has found opportunities limited since his transfer to Lyon from Metz. Despite his potential, Mikautadze has struggled for minutes due to Alexandre Lacazette’s scintillating form. This lack of playing time might prompt the Georgian to seek a move in January, and Juventus is reportedly keen to capitalise on the situation.

Mikautadze’s performances at Euro 2024 established him as one of the standout international strikers of the tournament, showcasing his finishing ability and versatility in attack. Adding a player of his calibre could provide Juventus with a dynamic option up front and alleviate their reliance on injury-prone players. If Juve succeeds in securing Mikautadze, it would not only enhance their attacking depth but also inject a fresh spark into their squad for the second half of the season.