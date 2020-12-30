Report – Juventus agree $10 million deal for American teenager

Reports from the USA via Football Italia says that Juventus has reached an agreement over the transfer of Bryan Reynolds from FC Dallas.

The American has emerged as one of the most sought-after teenage stars from Major League Socer in recent months.

His fine performances for the Dallas side saw him attract the attention of the likes of AS Roma and Club Brugge.

The Belgians looked in control of his future when reports circulated that they had made him an offer of around $7m to join them.

However, Juve refused to allow them to win the race for his signature and the Bianconeri tabled a higher bid believed to be around $10m.

Juventus has already filled their quota for non-European players for the season and they have reached an agreement that would see him play for Cagliari for the remaining six months of the campaign.

The success of Alphonso Davies at Bayern Munich will have given Juve the confidence to make the move for Reynolds even though he doesn’t have any experience in European football.

The club will hope that he will develop even further during his time on loan at Cagliari and return to take a place in their first team for next season.