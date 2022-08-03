Since the start of the summer transfer session, Leandro Paredes has been one of the most recurring names on Juventus news feeds. The Argentine has a contract with Paris Saint Germain for another year, but he’s apparently hoping to leave as soon as possible in search of additional playing time.

The Italians have identified the 27-year-old as the ideal profile for the deep-lying playmaker role which has been a headache for the club since the departure of Miralem Pjanic in 2020.

With Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie missing out on the first weeks of the campaign due to injuries, adding another midfielder to the fold has become a more impressing issue lately.

According to Corriere della Sera via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have already reached an agreement with Paredes over personal terms.

Therefore, the source believes that it’s now up to Juventus to find an agreement with PSG, but the two parties are still arguing over the formula.

While the Old Lady wishes to sign Paredes on an initial loan deal with a right to buy, the French champions want an immediate sale, setting their price at 20 million euros.

Juve FC say

After reportedly finding an agreement with the player, Juventus are surely on the right path towards signing Paredes, even if his current club remains the obstacle.

Nonetheless, PSG haven’t opposed the midfielder’s departure, which leads us to believe that an accord can be found between now and the end of the month.