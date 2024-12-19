Juventus have reportedly struck an agreement with Feyenoord defender David Hancko over personal terms, as a transfer to Turin is seemingly looming on the horizon.

The Old Lady kickstarted a pursuit for a new defender in recent months following the devastating ACL injuries to Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal. A host of names emerged as possible candidates, including the likes of Milan Skriniar and Jakub Kiwior.

However, when the dust has settled, it appears that the Bianconeri have identified Hancko and Benfica’s Antonio Silva as the best fits for the role. A report even suggested that both players could arrive in January, with the Portuguese on loan and the Slovakian on a permanent transfer.

But while it remains to be seen if the Serie A giants would be able to reach an accord with Feyenoord, Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) claims that the club has already made a remarkable step by reaching an agreement with Hancko’s entourage on personal terms.

The Turin-based newspaper claims that the 27-year-old is ready to pen a five-year contract that would see him earn 2.5 million euros per season in addition to bonuses.

Nevertheless, the Slovakia international’s transfer to Continassa hinges on an agreement between Juventus and Feyenoord who have armored the player with a contract running until June 2028.

So it remains to be seen if an accord can be found as early as January, but the sensation is that Hancko will end up in Turin sooner or later. The Eredivisie side is reportedly seeking a figure around 30 million euros to offload the versatile defender.

Hancko started his career at MSK Zilina and then had a forgettable experience at Fiorentina before signing for Feyenoord in 2022 following a stint at Sparta Prague.

This season, the left-footed centre-back has been everpresent on the pitch for the Dutch side, featuring in every single minute of the club’s 23 outings across all competitions, while contributing with three goals and as many assists.