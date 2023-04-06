Report – Juventus agrees on a replacement for Paredes

Juventus has been disappointed with the performance of Leandro Paredes this season and they will send him back to PSG at the end of the season.

The Argentinian midfielder joined them on loan from the French side as Max Allegri looked to add more quality to his midfield.

However, he has flopped with academy products Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli playing much better than him so far.

The Argentinian is clearly on borrowed time, but the Bianconeri need to replace him when he leaves the club.

A report on Calciomercato has now revealed Juve has found a player they believe can replace him.

It says the Black and Whites will keep Nicolo Rovella in their squad as a replacement for the World Cup winner.

Rovella is having a fine season on loan at Monza and the Bianconeri believe he will be mature enough for their team next season.

Juve FC Says

Rovella has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A this season as he spends time on loan at Monza and he will do well for us.

Because of our financial constraints, we can trust him from the next campaign and his arrival will ensure we do not miss Paredes at all.