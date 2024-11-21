Juventus are reportedly looking to swoop in for Ben Chilwell who has been left out of Enzo Maresca’s project at Chelsea since the start of the season.

The 27-year-old started his career at Leicester City and eventually became a pillar with the first team. In 2020, he earned a big-money move to Stamford Bridge, and despite some injury problems, he cemented himself as a protagonist for the Blues as well as the English national team.

However, Chilwell has been out of favor since Maresca’s arrival in West London. He has been dropped from the club’s squad, with the Italian manager favoring Marc Cucurella and others at left-back.

Therefore, the England international is one of several profiles who will be looking to leave the Bridge at the first opportunity, namely in January.

So according to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has set his sights on Chilwell.

The Chelsea outcast is one of the profiles the Bianconeri are monitoring as they look to add depth to their defensive department. Thiago Motta first lost Gleison Bremer until the end of the season to an ACL injury, and to make matters even worse, Juan Cabal followed suit, sustaining a similar knock while on international duty.

With the Colombian out of action, Juventus have a shortage of personnel in the full-back department, even with Jonas Rouhi added to the fold. Their only other options are Andrea Cambiaso and Nicolo Savona. While Danilo and Pierre Kalulu can play as full-backs, but will have to cover in the central roles with Bremer ruled out.

As for Chilwell, the Turin-based newspaper claims Chelsea could be willing to loan him out until the end of the season for free. However, Juventus would have to cover his salary for the rest of the campaign, which equates to around 5 million euros (in grass wages), unless they can convince him to accept a pay cut.