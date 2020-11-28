Report – Juventus almost certain to lose out to Man Utd in transfer battle

Bild’s Christian Falk claims that Manchester United are 90 per cent certain to sign Hakan Calhanoglu as a free agent next summer.

The Turkey international has entered the final year of his current deal at Milan and the Italian side is struggling to get him on a new contract.

The player’s demand cannot be met by the club and this has opened the door for him to make the move to another team.

From January, he can start to speak with other clubs which means that Juventus can strike a deal to land him for nothing in the summer.

The Bianconeri is one of the teams that want to sign him and they have plans to lure him from Milan on a free transfer.

Falk was speaking with Sempremilan as quoted by Football Italia and he claimed that the midfielder has been in talks with the Red Devils and there is a high probability that he will join them.

He was then asked what the percentage was and he said 90 per cent.

“According to our information, the first talks between Manchester and the entourage of Calhanoglu about a transfer in 2021 already took place this summer,” Falk said.

“At that time, things were already very advanced. This is supported by the fact that the management rejected an offer from Juventus for an immediate transfer in 2020 shortly before the end of the transfer deadline.

“At the moment it’s about the exact salary for the transfer. Calhanoglu has the big advantage that he is a free agent.”

When asked what the odds were of Calhanoglu running out for Manchester United next term, Falk said “90 per cent.”