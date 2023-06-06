Report – Juventus already has an agreement with Milinkovic-Savic

According to reports, Juventus has reached an agreement to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the current transfer window. The Serbian midfielder is entering the final year of his contract with Lazio and seems unwilling to extend his stay with the club.

As a result, Lazio is faced with the decision of selling Milinkovic-Savic in this transfer window in order to receive a satisfactory transfer fee. While it is not ideal for Lazio to sell one of their key players to Juventus, it appears that circumstances may require them to part ways with the Serbian midfielder.

A report from Calciomercato suggests that Milinkovic-Savic’s move to Juventus is nearly finalised, as the player already agreed to personal terms with the Bianconeri last year. The next step for Juventus is to negotiate a transfer fee with Lazio, although the Rome-based club is understandably frustrated by this development.

It remains to be seen whether the agreement will be successfully completed, but if the transfer does go through, it will undoubtedly be a significant boost to Juventus and a blow to Lazio.

Juve FC Says

Lazio is one club that will never happily lose a player to us, so we expect them to be angry at this development.

However, nothing can change the fact that we are the bigger club and most footballers in the country dream about playing for us.

If Lazio insists on not selling him to Juve, he might decide to stay and run down his contract, which means they will miss out on a good fee to add to their transfer budget.