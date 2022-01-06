Report: Juventus among three clubs interested in Arsenal striker

As we all know, things can quickly change in football.

Not so long ago, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was the main star at Arsenal, as well as being the club’s captain and best goal-scorer.

But a recent rift between the Gabon international and the club saw him stripped of the captaincy and left out from matchday squads by the end of December.

The striker is currently preparing to take part in the African Cup of Nations with his national team, but his future is anything but certain.

The 32-year-old could leave the Gunners during the January transfer market and three clubs are reportedly interested.

According to Sky Sport via Calciomercato, Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are keeping tabs on the situation.

The Bianconeri are searching the market for a new striker and it appears that the Arsenal man is one of the candidates to join Max Allegri’s squad this month.

On the other hand, Newcastle are eager to bolster their squad this month as they hope to avoid relegation to the English Championship.

Finally, a move to BVB would see Aubameyang return to the club where he made a name for himself on the big European scene.

Juve FC say

This January, we can expect Juventus to be linked with every striker on the market.

Nevertheless, a high earner who is on the wrong side of 30 doesn’t sound like a perfect candidate to fill the role.

Such a move wouldn’t comply with Maurizio Arrivabene’s stern policy regarding new signings, and thus, it remains an unlikely option.