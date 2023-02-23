Report – Juventus and AC Milan battling for Scottish midfielder

Bologna midfielder Lewis Ferguson has apparently caught the eye of Juventus who may be available in the summer for a bargain fee of just £8 million.

According to the Daily Record, Juve is not the only Serie A side interested in the 23-year-old with AC Milan also said to be an interested suitor.

Ferguson is not a household name but he has been impressing at Bologna who splashed out just £3 million to secure his services last summer and it is no real surprise that the bigger clubs are circling considering his performances so far this season.

The same report quotes the player’s agent Bill Mcmurdo speaking on the Scottish international’s future,

“I know for a fact there is interest from AC Milan and Juventus.”

“Bologna are very open about the whole thing and have kept me in the picture.”

Juve FC Says

It would be wrong to claim that we know that much about Ferguson other than what we have seen via highlights and match reports but what we do know is that he is highly sought after, so he must have something about him for the big clubs to show such interest.

The touted fee is very reasonable and definitely an amount that Juve can afford despite all their financial issues, all that is required now is for the player to make a choice between Juve and AC Milan as to which club he wants to play for next.