Report – Juventus and Barcelona fighting for “new Pogba”

Tuttosport claims that Juventus and Barcelona are battling for the signature of Ajax teenage star, Ryan Gravenberch as he continues to develop his game at the club.

He is only 18 and made his debut for them in the 2018/19 season before making 10 appearances for them last season.

He has become a more prominent member of their first team in this campaign and he is set to cause a transfer tug of war between top European teams soon.

The report claims that the midfielder has been compared to Manchester United’s Paul Pogba whom Juventus poached from England when he was still a teenage star.

The report claims that despite his young age, his talents are obvious to see and it tips him to become one of the best midfielders in the world within the next ten years.

It then adds that both Juve and Barca are currently refreshing their ageing teams and they are looking for bright young talents like him to add to their ranks.

Under Andrea Pirlo, Juve is becoming a team more tailored towards younger players and the signings of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski this summer shows that.

As he is just breaking into the first team at Ajax, Gravenberch might struggle to play in Turin if he makes the move this early, though Juve would give him the opportunity to develop further.