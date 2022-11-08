Last summer, Juventus addressed their issues in the middle of the park by signing Paul Pogba and Leandro Paredes.

Nonetheless, the Frenchman is yet to make an appearance due to a meniscus injury, while the Argentine hasn’t truly inspired in his initial outings as a deep-lying playmaker.

Therefore, the Bianconeri could reportedly resort to the market in order to bolster their midfield ranks, especially the Regista role.

According to Sport via JuventusNews24, the Turin-based giants will once again attempt to sign their longtime target Jorginho.

The Italy international has been a stalwart at Chelsea since making the move to West London back in 2018. However, his current contract expires by the end of the season.

The source adds that Barcelona are also in the fray, as they too need an anchor in the middle of the park.

This season, the 30-year-old has scored two goals in his 12 Premier League appearances, and also scored one in his six Champions League outings.

Juve FC say

Although we’re talking about one of the best midfielders in his generation, Jorginho has lost a step recently.

So it might be wiser for Juventus to invest in younger players, perhaps even someone from the club’s own ranks.

Fabio Miretti and Nicolò Fagioli are slowly but surely cementing themselves as true pillars for the club, paving the way for other youngsters to emerge.

So if Juventus need a genuine Regista, Nicolò Rovella deserves a chance once he returns from his loan spell at Monza.