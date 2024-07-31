Juventus and Fiorentina have a strong track record of business dealings, with players frequently swapping between the two clubs.

Last season, the Bianconeri sent Arthur Melo on loan to Fiorentina and have already sold Moise Kean to them this summer.

In return, Juventus has signed Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic from La Viola and is now eyeing another player from the Florence-based club.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Juventus is interested in Nicolas Gonzalez and has already discussed the possibility of signing the Argentine from Fiorentina.

Although talks have not advanced significantly, Juventus has made it clear that Gonzalez is on their radar, leading Fiorentina to inquire about a Juventus player.

The report indicates that Fiorentina is interested in adding Weston McKennie to their squad this summer and has asked Juventus about the American midfielder.

McKennie is no longer part of Juventus’ plans and has been instructed to find a new club as soon as possible.

The American missed a potential move to Aston Villa earlier in the summer and might be receptive to a move to Fiorentina.

Juve FC Says

Gonzalez is a fine attacker, and we do not need McKennie, so we can probably make a swap deal happen.