While the transfer markets of Juventus and Inter often interlock, a report from France claims that the two Italian giants have joined the race for a former Arsenal midfielder.

According to Téléfoot via Calciomercato, the two Derby d’Italia rivals have entered the fray for Olympique Marseille star Matteo Guendouzi.

The 24-year-old is a central midfielder who started his career at Paris Saint-Germain’s youth academy. He then joined Lorient before reaching stardom during his time with the Gunners.

The French international has been sharpening his tools at Marseille since 2021, and is attracting the interest of several top clubs following an impressive campaign in Southern France. He has contributed with five goals and as many assists across all competitions.

As the source tells it, Premier League clubs Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on the situation as they look to bring the young man back to English shores. Guendouzi’s contract with OM expires in 2025.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately for Juventus, we can expect them to lag in the race if all the other suitors were to join in. For instance, Inter and Newcastle will both play in the Champions League next season.

Even Aston Villa can count on much bigger resources than the Bianconeri thanks to the Premier League’s lavish prize money.

Therefore, this could be a complicated transfer campaign for the Turin-based giants who will have to be very clever as they can no longer afford to commit any mistakes.