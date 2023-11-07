Nowadays, the Juventus management is tirelessly working on a host of contract renewals, and Manuel Locatelli could be the next player to put pen to paper.

The club had already announced the extension of Federico Gatti’s deal. However, many more are expected to follow suit in the next weeks and months.

According to Sportitalia via JuventusNews24, Locatelli and Juventus have now reached an accord, so the deal should be announced sooner rather than later.

The midfielder joined the club in the summer of 2021 initially on loan from Sassuolo with the obligation to buy. Last season, the 25-year-old’s stay became permanent.

The Euro 2020 winner is currently running on a contract expiring in 2026. Nevertheless, his imminent new deal will push back the deadline by two years.

Moreover, the Bianconeri will adjust the player’s salary while remaining in the current financial parameters.

Therefore, Locatelli will earn a base salary between 3 and 3.5 million euros per year until 2028. However, this figure will be boosted by easily achievable bonuses.

After joining Juventus in 2021, Locatelli has been slowly but surely flourishing in the Regista role.

Although many still argue that he’s more suited to the box-to-box position, the Italian has become an unyielding shield for the backline, while his distribution is massively improving.

Mastering the Regista role is no easy task, but the Milan youth product has been working extremely hard to develop his strength.

Therefore, the imminent contract renewal and pay rise are certainly deserved.