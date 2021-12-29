Report: Juventus and Man United considering loan exchange for two attackers

Even though we’re not yet in January, the rumor mill is already operating at full speed.

During the last few weeks, Dejan Kulusevski has been linked with several clubs, particularly in the English Premier League.

On the other hand, Anthony Martial was supposedly set to leave Manchester United towards Sevilla, but the transfer collapsed.

So according to Calciomercato.it (via TuttoJuve), the Bianconeri are considering offering an exchange of loans between the two wantaway players.

The source believes that the proposal would surely please the Red Devils. They would welcome the young Swede with open arms.

The former Atalanta man is struggling for playing time since the return of Max Allegri last summer, and has only contributed in a single goal in all competitions since the start of the season.

The same can be said about Martial who is behind the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani in the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Juve FC say

While the report only mentions an exchange of loans, it be could set the stage for permanent ones in the summer.

But as Juventus fans, we must wonder if the squad would be improved with Martial replacing Kulusevski.

While the Frenchman can play further upfront, the Swede’s departure could leave Allegri short of wingers.

Moreover, the former Monaco man hasn’t always been prolific in front of goal. Throughout his career, he has blown hot and cold (reminiscently to our current crop).

But let’s remember that during the upcoming weeks, we’ll be hearing all sort of conflicting reports, which is why we should mostly take it with a pinch of salt.