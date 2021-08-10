Report: Juventus and Milan contemplating player exchange

In what is turning out to be a significantly poor market for Italian clubs, the top Serie A sides could resort to exchange deals in order to fix the main holes within their respective squads.

For Juventus, Aaron Ramsey’s future has been a topic a great debate. The Welshman failed to establish himself as an important player in Turin following his free transfer from Arsenal in 2019.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move this summer – possibly towards the Premier League – but the club is yet to receive a concrete bid.

Therefore, the midfielder has been blocking some of Juve’s plans on the transfer market – as the management would have to move him out in order to make way for new arrivals – mainly Miralem Pjanic.

According to Calciomercatonews.com via ilBianconero, Juventus and Milan are considering a swap deal that would see Ramsey and Alessio Romagnoli moving in opposite directions.

The Rossoneri are currently looking for a new attacking midfielder to replace Hakan Calhanoglu who made the move towards their crosstown rivals, Inter, after the expiry of his contract.

As for Romagnoli, the Diavolo captain fell from grace during the second half of last season, losing his starting spot in favor of Fikayo Tomori who arrived in January.

The former Roma defender would act as an additional center back for Max Allegri after the departure of Merih Demiral towards Atalanta. The report claims that both players are valued at around 15 million euros.

But as we’ve seen in the past, these type of exchanges could prove to be too complicated, and eventually falter apart.