Report: Juventus and Milan to battle over struggling Brazilian star in January

Not so long ago, Philippe Coutinho was recognized amongst the best football players in the worldwide. The Brazilian showcased his massive talent at Liverpool before sealing a switch to Barcelona for 135 million euros.

From then on, the playmaker’s career has witnessed a freefall. The 29-year-old tried to resurrect it during a loan spell at Bayern Munich in 2019/20, and despite winning the Champions League, the Bavarians weren’t interested in maintaining him on a permanent basis.

Therefore, Coutinho returned to Catalunya to find a club that shares his struggles. The Brazil international has been scarcely used by Ronald Koeman, and he would surely relish the chance to leave Camp Nou.

According to Todofichajes via TuttoJuve, two Serie A giants would be willing to bring the attacking midfielder back to Italy following his early-career experience at Inter.

Juventus and Milan shared the spoils during their encounter Sunday night, and they might be willing to duel over the signature of Coutinho in January.

The report adds that Barcelona are eager to take the player’s high wages off their balance, and a temporary loan move would give them a breather.

It’s still relatively early to talk about the winter transfer market, but the Bianconeri currently lack a midfielder with a creative spark. However, the player’s relatively high salary could prove to be a significant issue.