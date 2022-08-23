Report: Juventus and other top clubs on the receiving end of FFP sanctions

At a time when the top football clubs are still trying to find their feet on the economic level following the Covid-19 pandemic, UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules remain a major threat for any side that fails to balance its books.

According to The Times via il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are amongst a host of top European clubs who could be facing sanctions related to FFP.

The source claims 20 clubs have found themselves on UEFA’s radars for irregularities related to the 2020/21 campaign, as the governing body is now investigating case per case.

The famous English outlet expects that at least ten of these clubs to end up facing sanctions with various degrees.

The report projects only fines for Ligue 1 sides Paris Saint Germain and Marseille, while Inter and Roma could be on the receiving end of sterner sanctions. The Serie A duo could be facing fines as well as some transfer restrictions following settlements with UEFA.

For their part, Juventus and Barcelona have refused to enter into negotiations with the governing body of European football. As we all know, the Bianconeri and the Blaugrana (alongside Real Madrid) are in the midst of a legal battle with UEFA due to the controversial European Super League project.