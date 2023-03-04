Report – Juventus and Roma in a transfer battle for midfielder

Juventus and AS Roma meet this weekend in Serie A, but there is another battle between both clubs already, albeit off the field.

The Bianconeri have an interest in Sassuolo midfielder Davide Frattesi, but Roma is also keen on the Italian star.

Sassuolo is one of the selling clubs in Serie A, so it is almost certain the midfielder will leave in the summer for the right price and Juve is prepared to add him to the squad by the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old is a player most Italian clubs would want to buy, but Tuttomercatoweb claims Roma and the Bianconeri are the main suitors he has now.

The transfer will then come down to the club he wants to join that can meet black and green’s asking price.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi has developed into a very fine midfielder who can do a job for us if we add him to our squad.

We also have a very good relationship with the black and greens which should help us to get this deal sorted.

However, we cannot underestimate Roma in the transfer race, considering the player was born in Rome and might be keen to return to his birthplace.