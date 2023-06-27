Report – Juventus and West Ham advance talks for Zakaria

According to a report from Football Italia, talks between Juventus and West Ham regarding the transfer of Denis Zakaria are currently in an advanced stage.

Last season, the Swiss midfielder was on loan at Chelsea, but his performance was not exceptional. However, West Ham saw enough potential in him to believe that he could make a positive impact on their team.

As West Ham is close to selling Declan Rice, they view Zakaria as a player who could help fill the void left by Rice’s departure.

The report states that the two clubs have had two phone conversations regarding Zakaria. However, West Ham is reluctant to meet Juventus’ asking price of 20 million euros for the player’s signature.

Now, the English club is looking to negotiate the fee by incorporating bonuses and a percentage of the sell-on clause into the deal.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria did not do well at Chelsea and we are fortunate that West Ham wants to take a chance on him in this transfer window.

The smart thing to do is to allow the midfielder to leave and we can do this by lowering our asking price so that the Hammers can pay and add him to their squad.

We may not get another club willing to sign him for a better condition than what West Ham is willing to pay.