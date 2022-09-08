Report – Juventus angry over Pogba’s delayed surgery

Juventus allowed Paul Pogba to decide what treatment method he wanted to use and fix his knee issue after he was injured in preseason.

The Frenchman had only joined the club for a few weeks before he injured his knee, and the Bianconeri were keen to know the recovery options he had.

The most recommended one was surgery, but he risked missing out on the World Cup because it will need a long recovery period.

The Frenchman then chose an alternative therapy, hopeful that it will speed up his return to action.

However, that hasn’t worked. Instead, it has worsened the situation, and he has finally undergone surgery.

If he had taken this route earlier, he would have been a month into recovery now.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the decision to delay surgery has irritated Juventus.

They are focused on getting him back when they can, but they are not happy that one of their highest paid players will effectively miss the first half of the season.

Juve FC Says

It is painful that an important signing cannot be useful to the club for as much as six months.

We signed Pogba to fill a void in our team, and we should not be happy that he is spending the first few months of his deal on the treatment table.