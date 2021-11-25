Report – Juventus apparently no longer fully trust Allegri

Juventus has struggled this season, but the Bianconeri hit a new low when Chelsea beat them 4-0 at Stamford Bridge.

That result showed the scale of the rebuilding job the club needs.

Fans would have expected the club to get better as the season progresses, but it is the same old inconsistent Juventus we see every matchday.

Fichaje.net speculates that the club’s current poor form is not helpful to Max Allegri’s stint as manager.

It claims the club is now closely looking at him and hopes things change or they could change him.

One name mentioned as a potential replacement is Zinedine Zidane, who has long been linked with a move to Turin.

Juve FC Says

Allegri had a trophy-laden spell at Juve during his first stint at the club. However, a manager is as good as his last result.

The Juve gaffer remains a superb manager, but it is possible that his system is no longer good enough to win titles.

He cannot remain on the job just because of success in the past.

Arsenal tried that and kept Arsene Wenger for many more years, but he never won another league title for them.

If Allegri struggles this season, the club should replace him.