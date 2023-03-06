This summer, Juventus need to bolster their backline with one or two quality defenders. Max Allegri’s current defensive department includes aging veterans like Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro, as well as Federico Gatti and Daniele Rugani who are struggling for playing time.

Hence, the management is searching the market for the right profiles, and the directors’ quest could lead them to a longtime transfer target.

According to Marca via JuventusNews24, Villarreal will sell Pau Torres this summer if he refuses to sign a contract renewal.

The 26-year-old is a youth product of the club who rose through the ranks to become a stalwart at the back. Nonetheless, his current deal expires in 2024, putting his future with the Yellow Submarines in jeopardy.

Therefore, Juventus are reportedly monitoring the situation as they remain interested in the services of the Spain international.

However, the Bianconeri would only enter the fray if Villarreal drop down the asking price, as the current 50 million euros valuation has become incredibly hefty taking into account the player’s contractual situation.

Last season, Juventus had the opportunity to take a closer look at Torres when they met Villarreal in the Champions League. In fact, the Spaniard even scored at the Allianz Stadium in what was another embarrassing European defeat for the Old Lady.

Moreover, Pau would be the left-footed defender that Juventus have been craving since Giorgio Chiellini’s departure last year.