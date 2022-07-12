Reports have linked Juventus with a move for Marko Arnautovic in this transfer window and that seems to have caught his attention.

The Bianconeri are strengthening their squad, and they have failed to bring Alvaro Morata back to the club so far.

The Spaniard was on loan at the Allianz Stadium for the last two seasons, but he has returned to Atletico Madrid and his shirt number has been given out by the Bianconeri.

Juve will likely offload the underperforming Moise Kean in this transfer window as well. That means they must sign a replacement for him.

Arnautovic is on their radar after his fine season at Bologna in the last campaign.

He scored 15 goals for them and that is a decent return to have as a backup striker at Juve.

Tutto Sport claims the Austrian seems interested in a move to Juve and he has asked Bologna to sell him.

This will be a huge boost to the Bianconeri, and they can now push to add him to their squad.

Juve FC Says

We need a backup striker as soon as possible and a move for Arnautovic makes sense because he is very experienced.

He has had spells in the Premier League and Bundesliga as well before now.

Dusan Vlahovic remains our main striker, but Arnautovic will be a decent backup option to him.