Report – Juventus attacking target prefers to join Arsenal

November 26, 2022 - 12:00 pm

Juventus is one of several clubs interested in a move for Ukrainian talent Mykhaylo Mudryk, but the youngster may not be keen on moving to Turin.

This is an important season for the Shakhtar Donetsk player as he does well in European and domestic competitions.

Juventus sees him as an exciting talent that will improve their team, but several clubs see him the same way.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Arsenal wants him in their exciting squad and the Gunners have already started working on the deal.

The youngster also wants to move to London and prefers the Premier League leaders over his other suitors.

Arsenal could speed up the move and add him to their squad in January, which could be a problem for Juve.

Juve FC Says

Mudryk is one of the finest young players in Europe now and he will add an edge to our game if we sign him.

However, Arsenal seems a more exciting team to join than us now and it might be easy for him to choose the Premier League leaders.

If we see him as a player who will impact our team, we must be prepared to battle hard for his signature.

