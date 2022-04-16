Report: Juventus attempt to lure in Lazio star by signing his brother

In the crazy world of the transfer world, nothing is truly off the table, as clubs are willing to apply all sort of ploys to achieve their goals.

Next summer, Juventus will try to land a household name that can raise the quality in the middle of the park. Therefore, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the natural choices.

The Lazio star has been plying his trade in Serie A since 2015, and is now ready to make a step up in the competition.

However, the Bianconeri will be facing stern competition for his signature. Moreover, dealing with Lazio president Claudio Lotito is far from being a pleasant task.

But according to Corriere di Roma via JuventusNews24, the Turin-based club has a scheme in mind to land the services of the brilliant Serbian defender.

The source claims that Juventus will attempt to sign Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Sergej’s young brother) from Torino. The 25-year-old is a goalkeeper who has a deal with the Granata until 2024.

The report believes that landing the young sibling could tempt the Lazio midfielder to force a transfer to Turin in order to reunite with his brother.

Juve FC say

Although we’ve seen a similar arrangement at Milan with the Donnarumma brothers, it remains unclear if Vanja would be willing to join the Bianconeri.

The Serbian custodian has been the first choice at Torino for the majority of the campaign, but at Juventus, he’d arguably struggle to act as a second choice.

Moreover, even if Juventus manage to land the younger brother, the main knot remains forging an offer that convinces Lotito to part ways with the older sibling.