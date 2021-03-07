Report – Juventus battling Spurs for Premier League striker

Juventus has emerged as one team looking to sign Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette at the end of this campaign.

The Frenchman will be out of a contract after next season and a new deal isn’t forthcoming at the moment.

The Gunners will not let a player like him play until the end of his deal and leave them for nothing, so a summer sale is on the cards.

Todofichajes says the striker is set to find a new home and Juve is one favourite to land him.

He was close to a move to Atletico Madrid in the summer, but Juve has moved ahead of the Spaniards in the race for his signature.

However, the Bianconeri also faces a significant hurdle in their bid to land him with the report claiming that Tottenham also has him in their summer plans.

The Lilywhites are Arsenal’s fiercest rivals, but that will likely not be a problem for the former Lyon striker, as the report says his preference is to remain in England.

He will also prefer to stay in London and that gives Spurs the advantage over Juve in the race for his signature.

Arsenal will be open to selling him for around 25m euros.