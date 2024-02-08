Juventus is reportedly among the clubs closely monitoring the performances of Nigerian talent Ademola Lookman, following his notable contributions to his country’s advancement to the final of the AFCON tournament.

Lookman, currently plying his trade at Atalanta, has emerged as a key figure for the Super Eagles, particularly excelling during the knockout stages of the competition, where he has notched three goals thus far. His impactful displays have played a significant role in Nigeria’s journey to the final stage of the tournament.

Despite encountering challenges during his stints with Everton, RB Leipzig, and Leicester City, Lookman has found success at Atalanta, where he has flourished as a vital component of the team. His positive adaptation to the Italian top flight has garnered attention from several clubs, with Juventus reportedly among those expressing interest in his services.

According to reports from Calciomercato, Juventus holds a favourable opinion of Lookman and is actively monitoring his progress to initiate negotiations for his transfer after the current season.

Juve FC Says

Lookman is one of the best attackers in Serie A and has taken his form to the AFCON.

He could return to club football as an African champion, and that should make us seriously consider signing him.