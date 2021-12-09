Report – Juventus behind Arsenal in race to sign Serie A star

Juventus is keen to add Dusan Vlahovic to their squad, but the Serbian is highly sought after in Europe.

The 21-year-old is arguably the most improved striker in Serie A this season and is set to leave Fiorentina in January or next season.

Juve wants to take him to Turin, but the competition for his signature is serious and a new report says another club is leading the race.

Calciomercato reports that Arsenal seriously wants to sign him and the English club is ahead of Juve in the race.

The report says the Londoners are so keen to sign him they could push to complete the transfer by January.

He would have a year-and-half left on his current deal at the end of this year, but Fiorentina is still looking for a huge transfer fee to sell him.

La Viola wants 80m euros for his signature. It remains unclear if the Gunners will meet that asking price.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is the type of lethal striker this Juventus team needs.

It is almost impossible for the Bianconeri to sign him in the January transfer window, especially because Fiorentina wants a huge fee.

However, if he stays until the end of the season, we could gather enough money to sign him from the sale of some deadwoods.