Report – Juventus can get Icardi for just 15-20m euros

Juventus has a potential opportunity to acquire Mauro Icardi for a relatively low fee of 15-20 million euros in the current transfer window. After a successful loan spell at Galatasaray, the Argentine forward remains a long-term target for Juventus, and he could still contribute significantly to their squad.

Maintaining their interest in Icardi, Juventus has monitored his situation while Paris Saint-Germain sent him out on loan, and his performances in Turkey last season were impressive.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, PSG is eager to offload the former Inter Milan striker and is open to selling him for a price range of 15-20 million euros.

While this represents a reasonable fee for an accomplished striker, it’s worth noting that Juventus already possesses a considerable selection of attacking talents, particularly with the addition of Arkadiusz Milik to their ranks. Thus, Juventus would need to carefully consider their attacking options before deciding to rekindle their interest in Icardi’s signature.

Juve FC Says

Icardi is one of the most accomplished strikers available on the market and will do a good job if we add him to our squad.

He has many off-field problems, which is the last thing we need now, making this transfer unlikely.

We have enough strikers and even if we sell one, we do not need the drama that follows Icardi wherever he goes.