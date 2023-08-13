This summer, Romelu Lukaku’s possible transfer from Chelsea to Juventus has been one of the longest and most exhausting transfer sagas of the Mercato.

Last week, the Bianconeri couldn’t find an agreement with the Blues over an exchange deal that includes Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian certainly has a higher value given his younger age, but the two clubs are still arguing over transfer fees.

But according to Il Corriere dello Sport, Juventus now have the resources to afford the Lukaku operation.

As the source explains, the Italian giants have thus far collected 87 million euros on the market, while only spending around 19 million.

Thus, the Bianconeri could be willing to lower their asking price and accept an offer of 30 million euros plus Lukaku for Vlahovic.

Moreover, the Serie A giants would be able to count on the Growth Decree to lower the cost of the Belgian’s gross wages.

The 30-year-old expects to collect 9 million euros as a net salary per season. His contract in Turin would run for three seasons with an option for a fourth.

The report adds that Lukaku remains calm and confident while awaiting the transfer. However, his mood could rapidly worsen with the transfer session approaching its deadline while he remains an outcast at Stamford Bridge.

The source adds that the former Inter man has rejected lucrative offers from the Saudi Pro League because he still has the desire to prove his worth on the European stage.

He’s also looking forward to a collaboration with Max Allegri who might be the main catalyst behind the operation.