Arnaud Kalimuendo is among the players Juventus is considering as a potential backup to Dusan Vlahovic.

The striker won a silver medal with France at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and his performances for both club and country have attracted the attention of the Bianconeri.

He is a key player for Rennes, who had not considered selling him this transfer window until Juventus expressed interest in recent days.

The Bianconeri are actively searching for players to strengthen their squad before the transfer window closes, and they have a strong interest in Kalimuendo.

However, funds are tight for the Old Lady, and according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, they can only afford to pursue him on loan from his current club.

Rennes, however, do not need to sell and are reportedly unwilling to entertain a loan offer for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Some players will never be allowed to leave their present clubs on loan, and Kalimuendo seems to fall into that category.

If we are serious about adding him to our squad, we must get our purses ready to splash the cash.

But signing another striker does not seem like a priority for us at the moment.