FLORENCE, ITALY - MARCH 16: Francisco Conceicao of Juventus warms-up during the Serie A match between Fiorentina and Juventus at Stadio Artemio Franchi on March 16, 2025 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Juventus are no longer keen to sign Francisco Conceicao on a permanent basis as they were in recent months.

The Bianconeri acquired the services of the 22-year-old on a loan from Porto last summer, but the original agreement didn’t include an option to buy.

Nevertheless, the winger made a great impression at the beginning of his tenure. He produced a sensational winner in the victory over RB Leipzig back in October, and also settled the Derby d’Italia against Inter Milan.

Hence, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli had vowed to keep the Portugal international at Continassa. He even went on to claim the player will surely stay in Turin.

“The relationship with Conceicao and with the agent is excellent: we want him to stay with us, he will stay 100% in the future,” said the Juventus official in December.

This statement was also echoed by the player’s representative Jorge Mendes who promised to keep the diminutive star at Juventus.

But according to TuttoJuve, Conceicao’s redemption is no longer a certainty as previously suggested.

(Photo by Enrico Locci/Getty Images)

As the source explains, the former Ajax man has been too ‘inconsistent’ for the club’s liking since the turn of the new year, and has been struggling to maintain his fitness while being struck with recurring physical problems.

Juventus would have to fork out 30 million euros to activate the player’s release clause.

While this doesn’t sound like a hefty figure considering the winger’s great promise and overall skills, the report notes that the Bianconeri have several obligations weighing on their budget, including the redepmptions of Lloyd Kelly and Pierre Kalulu, in addition to the ammortizations of last summer’s big signings, the likes of Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners.

This season, Conceicao has contributed with five goals and as many assists in 31 appearances in all competitions.