A report has named Juventus as one of the clubs looking to sign Lens midfielder, Seko Fofana.

The 27-year-old has emerged as a transfer target for several European teams in this transfer window, and he could change clubs before it closes.

Juve needs a new midfielder after Paul Pogba succumbed to a fresh injury, and Fofana is probably a good option to add to their squad.

However, Tuttojuve reports that a move for him might be complicated because Lens wants too much money.

They value him at 40m euros and haven’t shown a desire to reduce that asking price.

Juve FC Says

We need a new midfielder, and it has to be a player who has no injury problems, which makes Fofana a good option.

He also has experience playing in Serie A, having spent some time on the books of Udinese.

However, 40m euros is too much to spend on a midfielder now, and we will probably abandon his pursuit.

A move for Leandro Paredes could cost us far less than that, and he could be the next midfielder we sign in this window.

But Max Allegri would have the final say on the player that finally joins his group, and it would be interesting to see who he decides to sign.