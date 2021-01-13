Report – Juventus close to landing €20m striker target

Gianluca Scamacca seems to be the striker that Juventus has settled on after searching for a new one this month.

The priority of the Bianconeri has been to land a new striker in this transfer window with Alvaro Morata needing a deputy to help him with their goal’s burden.

They have targeted the likes of Graziano Pelle and Arkadiusz Milik recently, but La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia says that Scamacca is the attacker that they have settled for.

The report says that they have practically agreed to his move with Sassuolo for around €20-25m.

He is currently on loan at Genoa, whom Juventus faces in the Italian Cup next, and the report says that he might start the game.

It adds that Rossoblù has already agreed that his loan deal will be cut short after 6 months.

The agreement will be a loan deal for the next 18 months with the obligation to buy.

The 22-year-old has two league goals from 13 games.

His age means that he would have the chance to develop into something special and training alongside the likes of Morata and Cristiano Ronaldo will help that development.