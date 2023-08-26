Amidst the links to several high-profile players for a potential transfer to Juventus in the current window, the club is also considering lesser-known players to strengthen their Next Gen squad.

In recent seasons, the senior side has recruited some of the most promising talents from their Next Gen group, and this trend is set to continue in the ongoing campaign.

In their pursuit of strengthening the Next Gen team, Juventus has shown interest in Samuele Damiani from Palermo. Tuttojuve’s report suggests that Juventus is in advanced discussions to secure a loan deal for Damiani for the upcoming season.

The young midfielder is expected to contribute to Juventus’ Next Gen team, aiming to make a strong impression and potentially earn a permanent move in the future. With impressive performances, Damiani might even attract the attention of Max Allegri, opening the possibility of a first-team opportunity.

Juve FC Says

Replenishing the Next Gen team is very important as we harvest several talents from the Serie C team.

This will give them balance and experience, which will ultimately aid their development and perhaps help the team gain promotion from the third tier.

But the ultimate goal is to ensure they have the players to continue supplying the senior team with talents.