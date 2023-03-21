Report: Juventus confident in their ability to maintain Adrien Rabiot

This season, Adrien Rabiot is finally fulfilling his early-career promise, cementing himself as a pillar both for Juventus and the French national team.

Unfortunately for the Old Lady, the player’s leap in quality coincides with his final contractual year, leaving his future at the club in great jeopardy.

But according to Eurosport via TuttoJuve, Juventus are confident that they can keep Rabiot beyond the current campaign.

The source believes that satisfying the midfielder’s demands would be necessary to maintain his services.

The player and his mother/agent Veronique are demanding at least 10 million euros as yearly wages. Nonetheless, finding an agreement for slightly lower figures remains possible.

The report adds that the World Cup finalist hasn’t yet received any concrete offers from other clubs.

Juve FC say

After finally finding the right balance in the middle of the park, it would be a shame to lose a player who has recently become an irreplaceable piece in the midfield jigsaw.

Despite the complicated financial situation, Juventus may be willing to push the envelope in this particular case.

Nevertheless, the Bianconeri must find a way to secure a spot in the next edition of the Champions League, as it remains crucial for the club’s chances of maintaining its top stars as well as attracting others.