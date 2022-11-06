Following the departures of Giorgio Chiellini and Matthijs de Ligt last summer, the Bianconeri’s backline has been far from reassuring, despite the arrival of the formidable Gleison Bremer.

Leonardo Bonucci is on a rapid decline while Federico Gatti still has a lot to learn, forcing Max Allegri to switch original fullbacks Danilo and Alex Sandro into makeshift centre-backs.

Therefore, Juventus will resort to the market in order to strengthen the area that had always been the club’s marquee weapon.

According to TuttoJuve, the Turin-based giants are considering a switch for José Maria Giminez.

The 27-year-old has been a stalwart for Atletico Madrid for many years. He signed for the Spanish capital back in 2013 and has a contract that runs until 2025.

However, the source notes that Roma and Tottenham Hotspur as also in the frame.

Juve FC say

Giminez would be a wonderful signing for Juventus. While he remains relatively young, he has already amassed massive experience during his nine years at Diego Simeone’s court. He also has 78 caps for the Uruguayan national team.

However, Atletico surely won’t give up on him so easily, so Juventus will have to splash a hefty transfer fee if they truly wish to have a chance in landing their reported transfer target.