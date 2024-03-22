Juventus are reportedly keeping an eye on Genoa striker Mateo Retegui who has been delivering the goods on the international level.

Despite being born and raised in Argentina, the 24-year-old opted to join the Italian national team last year under the stewardship of Roberto Mancini.

He immediately justified his unexpected inclusion by scoring on his international debut against England.

The bomber has a host of suitors in Serie A, but it was Genoa who won the race for his services.

This season, Retegui has delivered eight goals thus far in Italy’s top flight, all from open play.

Last night, he stole the headlines once again, bagging a brace for the Azzurri to secure a 2-1 win over Venezuela in an international friendly.

Therefore, the Genoa star’s exploits may have revived the Old Lady’s interest.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus are once again considering a move for Retegui.

The source recalls how the player’s father and agent Carlos had started his Serie A tour last season in Turin where he held a meeting with Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna.

While the deal didn’t materialize, they kept the door open for a future collaboration.

As the report explains, the Bianconeri will need some striking reinforcement, with Moise Kean looking increasingly likely to leave and Arek Milik failing to impress this term.

So if Dusan Vlahovic were to stay, Juventus would need a solid backup striker, a role that Retegui should be able to fill rather competently.

Last summer, Genoa splashed 12 million euros to sign the striker from Boca Juniors, in addition to 3 million in bonuses.

However, the source believes that Grifone’s asking price won’t be below 20 million.