Last summer, Juventus managed to convince Angel Di Maria to put pen on paper following the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Nonetheless, the Argentine insisted on signing a one-year contract, so the Bianconeri will probably revisit the market this summer in search of a replacement.

According to Football Insider via TuttoMercatoWeb, Juventus are contemplating a swoop for Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling.

The England international had completed a switch from Manchester City to the Blues last summer, but hasn’t quite displayed his best football amidst all the turmoil surrounding Stamford Bridge.

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old still contributed with six goals and three assists in his 21 appearances for the West London club in all competitions.

The source adds that Chelsea would prefer to focus on their younger players starting next season, allowing the Liverpool youth product to leave the club. The Premier League giants have been heavily investing recently, snatching the signings of Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk, while Christopher Nkunku will join the club in July.

Therefore, the report claims that Juventus could take the opportunity by pouncing for the player’s signature on an initial loan transfer in the summer, with an option to buy. The source also suggest that Chelsea could still contribute in the player’s hefty salary.

It remains to be seen if this story will gain steam in the coming days or weeks or rapidly fade away.